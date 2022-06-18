The farmers and goats of Pumpkin Vine Family Farm are excited to invite the public to join them for a special day of learning and fun on Sunday, June 19, from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. In honor of national Dairy Month, they’ve designed a whole farm-full of hands-on activities for visitors ages 7 to 77.

The barn will be open for visitors all day, and the 64 baby goats in residence will be looking forward to pats!

The day’s schedule includes a hand milking demonstration and practice from 12-1 p.m., and a cheese making demonstration beginning at 1:30 p.m.

Be sure to allow time to visit the Farmer’s Market, which begins at 11 a.m. and runs until 3 p.m. every Sunday. Every week local farmers bring their delicious baked goods, organic veggies, mushrooms, plants, fiber, local meat, and of course cheese, yogurt, smoothies, and milk.

Go to pumpkinvinefamilyfarm.com, email info@pumpkinvinefamilyfarm.com, or call Kelly at 549-3096 for more information.

This event is free and open to the public. Donations are welcome.

