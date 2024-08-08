‘Harry & Hilda: Letters Home’ Book Presentation

The South Bristol Historical Society will host a presentation by author Jennifer Hamlin Church at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 14.

Church’s latest book is the fascinating life story of her grandmother Hilda Hamlin and Hilda’s uncle Harry Gardiner, two early English rusticators in Christmas Cove. Compiling voluminous handwritten letters and diaries ranging from the 1870s to the 1980s, Church has created an engaging and detailed book of their life experiences, both in New England and Europe.

Gardiner’s 1903 summer cottage in South Bristol is still in use by Hamlin’s descendants. Many people recognize Hilda Hamlin as “Maine’s Lupine Lady,” the inspiration for the 1983 award-winning children’s book “Miss Rumphius” by Barbara Cooney

This event will be at the South Bristol Union Church Parish Hall and is free and open to the public. For more information email sbhistorical@gmail.com.

