Come celebrate the harvest at Pumpkin Vine Family Farm in Somerville Sunday, Oct. 16 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Wander among the pumpkins to find the perfect jack-o’-lantern, orange or white. Press a glass of apple cider to enjoy with a freshly baked cinnamon roll while browsing the farmers market. Enjoy spinning and weaving demos throughout the day and learn about natural dyes at 1 p.m., in a special presentation by Skirt of Leaves Fiber Studio.

Kids have lots to do as well: play pumpkin ring toss, see how far they can shoot an apple blaster, and make a multi-colored corn bracelet to enjoy all winter. The whole family can get in on the fun with the “Farmer Photobooth” – dress up in some farmer outfits and pose on a decorated hay wagon for some unforgettable memories.

Be sure to bring walking shoes and a camera for a fall foliage hike around the beautiful farm. Admission is free; donations are gratefully accepted. Go to pumpkinvinefamilyfarm.com for more information, or contact Kelly at 549-3096.

In case of rain, please check the Pumpkin Vine Family Farm Facebook page to see if the event is still on.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

