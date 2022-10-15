Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Harvest Festival at Pumpkin Vine Family Farm Submitted article

at

Keiran Roopchand searches for the perfect pumpkin at Pumpkin Vine Family Farm in Somerville. Celebrate the harvest at the farm Sunday, Oct. 16. (Photo courtesy Kelly Payson-Roopchand)

Come celebrate the harvest at Pumpkin Vine Family Farm in Somerville Sunday, Oct. 16 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Wander among the pumpkins to find the perfect jack-o’-lantern, orange or white. Press a glass of apple cider to enjoy with a freshly baked cinnamon roll while browsing the farmers market. Enjoy spinning and weaving demos throughout the day and learn about natural dyes at 1 p.m., in a special presentation by Skirt of Leaves Fiber Studio.

Kids have lots to do as well: play pumpkin ring toss, see how far they can shoot an apple blaster, and make a multi-colored corn bracelet to enjoy all winter. The whole family can get in on the fun with the “Farmer Photobooth” – dress up in some farmer outfits and pose on a decorated hay wagon for some unforgettable memories.

Be sure to bring walking shoes and a camera for a fall foliage hike around the beautiful farm. Admission is free; donations are gratefully accepted. Go to pumpkinvinefamilyfarm.com for more information, or contact Kelly at 549-3096.

In case of rain, please check the Pumpkin Vine Family Farm Facebook page to see if the event is still on.

