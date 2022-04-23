Healthy Kids Day at CLC Y on April 30

Central Lincoln County YMCA in Damariscotta is hosting the Y’s annual Healthy Kids Day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 30.

The event will feature activities such as jump rope clinics, seed planting, smoothie bike, games with local community organizations, obstacle course, tennis, and arts and crafts to motivate and teach families how to develop and maintain healthy routines at home. Healthy snacks will be available.

Celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2022, Healthy Kids Day is the Y’s national initiative to improve health and well-being for kids and families.

In celebration, CLC Y offers the following tips to help families develop healthy habits this summer:

· High-five fruits and veggies: Make sure kids get at least five servings of fruits and veggies each day, the minimum number nutritionists recommend for healthy childhood development. Try at least one bite of a new fruit or vegetable at least once a month.

· Read together: The summer is a great time to enjoy books with summer program participants – and 30 minutes a day goes a long way.

· Get moving: Activities that require movement also help kids flex their mental muscle. Use materials in unique ways: build models, manipulate tools, or develop their own theatrical scenes.

· Play together: Play may be the best way to prevent childhood obesity. By putting more play into your family’s day, you will soon find yourself getting the activity that will have your family feeling energized and strong.

· Make sleep a priority: Doctors recommend 10-12 hours of sleep a day for children ages 5-12 and 7-8 hours per night for adults. Sleep plays a critical role in maintaining a healthy immune system, metabolism, mood, memory, and learning.

For more information, contact CLC YMCA at 563-9622 or visit clcymca.org.

