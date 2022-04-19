Healthy Kids Presents ‘Pastries with Parents’ April 19, 2022 at 9:54 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesCLC YMCA to Host Breakfast with Santa on Dec. 15Live Edge Music Festival Coming to JeffersonAmerican Legion Auxiliary Public BreakfastCLC YMCA to Host Breakfast with Santa Dec. 15Pumpkinfest Breakfast Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!