Healthy Kids’ Strawberry Shortcake Shuffle

Healthy Kids’ 16th Strawberry Shortcake Shuffle 5K run and walk will take place on a Kieve Wavus campus for the organization’s campers and virtually for everyone else who wants to run or walk.

Participants can bring a dog, push a child in a stroller, and invite friends to support the programs of Healthy Kids, which include parenting education, free cribs for those in need, a Christmas toy give-away, and workshops for professionals working with children. Great swag will be sent to all participants. Pictures and times can be uploaded so everyone can share.

The event will be open from July 3-17. Participants can register now for just the run or walk, or with a child age 0-5 or a dog. All participants will receive gifts for supporting the event.

To learn more about the event and/or to register, go to healthykidsmaine.org or call 563-1818.

