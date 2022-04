Join Hearty Roots at Pemaquid Lake’s Otyokwa Campground in Bremen for a women’s retreat filled with adventure, reflection, and relaxation.

The retreat begins at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 7, and ends at 10 a.m. on Mother’s Day, May 8.

The fee is $350, which includes all meals, sauna, massage, yoga, shared cabin camping, and more.

For more information, go to heartyroots.org/upcoming-programs or email Director Haley Bezon at haley@heartyroots.org.

