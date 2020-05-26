Hidden Valley Nature Center Offers Trail Running

Instead of its usual spring trail running series, Midcoast Conservancy invites runners to use two marked courses at Hidden Valley Nature Center to put some spring in their step! One loop is 2.5 miles of relatively level terrain; the other is 3.5 miles and includes several hills and narrower trails. Midcoast Conservancy’s AmeriCorps volunteers have placed signage throughout the trails to ensure the routes are clearly marked.

Runners can time themselves on the loops to help with training goals. Those who are so inclined can share their times on the “Race Through the Woods” Facebook page. Training groups can run separately, as current protocol suggests, and share run information at facebook.com/RaceThroughtheWoods/.

For incentive, runners might want to register now for the fall Race Through the Woods which will be held on Sunday, Sept. 27. State event guidelines permitting, there will be a 5.5 mile race as well as a half-marathon course. The race is open to all levels and having fun is the most important part of the day.

The event will also feature a kids’ obstacle course for the youngest of participants to enjoy. Registration is available at bit.ly/3dXBbiH.

