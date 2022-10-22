People of all ages who appreciate a creepy Halloween activity can look forward to special haunted tours at the Pownalborough Court House in Dresden from 4:30-8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 28-29.

Participants will experience a tour of the haunted court house and cemetery with hauntings provided by people portraying the ghosts of Pownalborough’s past. An outdoor fire with seating will allow guests to enjoy the grounds before or after their tour.

Tickets must be purchased in advance online at lincolncountyhistory.org. Just scroll down the home page or click on events to “Judgment Day: Historical Hauntings at the Pownalborough Court House.”

A printed or digital ticket is required for admittance. Admission is $5 for children under 16 and $15 per adult. Tours will begin every 15 minutes and be limited to eight individuals. Be aware the floors in this 18th century building are uneven and there will be stairs to climb. The Pownalborough Court House is located at 23 Courthouse Road off Route 218 in Dresden.

Lincoln County Historical Association is a nonprofit organization that provides stewardship for the 1754 Chapman-Hall House in Damariscotta, the 1761 Pownalborough Court House in Dresden, and the 1811 Old Jail and Museum in Wiscasset. For more information, please go to lincolncountyhistory.org, or Facebook for Lincoln County Historical Association (Maine) or Pownalborough Court House Museum.

