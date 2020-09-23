Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Historical Society to Sell To-Go Apple Pies

at

Guests will be able to choose one of three different apple pies on Oct. 3.

Guests will be able to choose one of three different apple pies on Oct. 3.

Because the Nobleboro Historical Society cannot hold its 15th annual “AppleFest,” the society has decided to hold a “Drive-By Apple Pie Buy.”  It will be at Nobleboro Central School in the front parking area on Saturday, Oct. 3, starting at 10 a.m. until the 100 homemade apple pies are sold out.

Folks will drive in two parallel lines of cars to the outdoor cashiers and the outdoor pie table.  Drivers are asked to wear masks, and will be able to take a look at three boxed apple pies on a table to choose which one they want. Volunteers will also be masked.

The pies are $12 each; additional donations are also appreciated. Cash or checks will be accepted.  The Nobleboro Central School is located at 194 Center Street.

The funds raised from this event will be used to support $1,000 scholarships and the Nobleboro Historical Society programs and museum. For more information, call Mary Sheldon at 563-5376.

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^