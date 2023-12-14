Holiday Sale at Bremen Library December 14, 2023 at 9:34 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesHoliday Bazaar at Sheepscot GeneralLast-Minute Christmas Sale at Bremen Library Starts Dec. 14Black Friday Coming Early at Thomaston PlaceBremen Library Garden TourStable Gallery Announces ‘Boundaries’ Show Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!