Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Home Maple Syrup Production Webinar

at

University of Maine Cooperative Extension is hosting a webinar with the Southern Maine Maple Sugarmakers Association about the home maple syrup production process from 9 – 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 5.

Webinar topics include identifying and tapping trees, collecting and boiling sap, and filtering, grading, and canning syrup. Instructors include UMaine Extension sustainable agriculture professional Jason Lilley, Maple Sugarmakers Association president Rich Morrill, who also owns Nash Valley Farm in Windham, and Frank Ferrucci, owner of Maple Moon Farm, in Lebanon.

Advance registration is required; a $5 donation is suggested. Participants may register online at shorturl.at/mwyBZ.

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^