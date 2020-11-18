Home Maple Syrup Production Webinar

University of Maine Cooperative Extension is hosting a webinar with the Southern Maine Maple Sugarmakers Association about the home maple syrup production process from 9 – 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 5.

Webinar topics include identifying and tapping trees, collecting and boiling sap, and filtering, grading, and canning syrup. Instructors include UMaine Extension sustainable agriculture professional Jason Lilley, Maple Sugarmakers Association president Rich Morrill, who also owns Nash Valley Farm in Windham, and Frank Ferrucci, owner of Maple Moon Farm, in Lebanon.

Advance registration is required; a $5 donation is suggested. Participants may register online at shorturl.at/mwyBZ.

