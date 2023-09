First Baptist Church of Waldoboro is hosting The Gaining Ground Summit for human trafficking awareness for parents, teachers, medical, and law enforcement personnel from 9 a.m. to 4:15 pm. on Saturday, Sept. 16

Featured speakers are from organizations including Women At Risk International, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Blue Campaign, and Operation Underground Railroad, as well as local organizations.

Registration is required online at fbcwaldoboro.org.

