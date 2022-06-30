The historic Thompson Ice House in South Bristol will hold its annual ice cream social from noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 3.

The event will feature homemade ice cream using ice harvested in March, stored in the ice house, and made with traditional hand-crank machines. Kids can help churn the ice cream.

The Thompson Ice Harvesting Museum, which offers a glimpse into the history of community ice harvesting, will be open for tours that day and throughout the summer on Fridays and Saturdays from 1-4 p.m.

The event is free to all, however, there is a charge for ice cream and other concessions. All proceeds will be used to preserve the ice house and pond.

The nonprofit Thompson Ice House Preservation Corp. manages the Thompson Ice House, a working museum dedicated to the methods of traditional ice harvesting in South Bristol. For more information, go to thompsonicehouse.com.

