Imagine A Better World At Merry Barn’s Community Literacy Event

Beginning on Saturday, Jan. 13, community literacy events return to the Merry Barn, celebrating the power of story and creativity.

At past gatherings, participants, from 5 months to 85 years of age, have come together to hear wonderful books and explore their own creativity. Each event centers around a theme, such as Indigenous people’s day, kindness rocks, day of the dead, and stargazing.

Special guests have included Gabriel Frey and Suzanne Greenlaw, authors of the Maine-based children’s book, “The First Blade of Sweetgrass,” Peaks Island illustrator and author Jamie Hogan, and musical guest Castlebay. One participant said the Saturday morning gathering had “renewed her sense of hope.”

January’s focus is imagining a better world. “Change Sings,” a picture book by inaugural poet Amanda Gorman, will be the read aloud. Participants can then create art to represent the world they envision, or write about the ways they can bring about change right here.

Save the dates for upcoming community literacy events, which run from 10:30-11:30 a.m. on Saturdays:

Feb. 10: Chinese New Year: Year of the Dragon

March 23: Maine Maple Weekend

April 20: Earth Day

May 25 (TBD)

Sunday, June 23: Windjammers’ Days (Note: The June event is on Sunday to coincide with the start of the festival).

Community literacy events are free and open to the public. No registration is necessary. The Merry Barn is located at 417 River Road, Edgecomb. For more information, go to merrybarn.com or email stephaniemcsherry@merrybarn.com.

