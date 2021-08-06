Incredible Insects at Coastal Rivers Salt Bay Farm

Insects are not only amazingly diverse, but many of them also have very interesting behaviors. Ants tend aphids like tiny farmers. Monarch butterflies sip nectar to fuel them on an epic migration to their wintering grounds in Mexico. One type of beetle oozes green liquid from its knees to deter predators.

From 4-5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 10, Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust will offer a family program focused on insects. Coastal Rivers naturalists will lead a short, gentle walk in the fields using insect nets to see what insects can be found. Nets will be provided.

Participants will identify some of the insects they find, learn about their interesting behaviors, and spend time observing them before letting them go.

This program is free of charge, thanks to member support. Registration is required at coastalrivers.org/events.

Coastal Rivers is a nonprofit, member-supported, nationally accredited land trust caring for the lands and waters of the Damariscotta-Pemaquid Region by conserving special places, protecting water quality, creating trails and public access, and deepening connections to nature through education programs.

For more information, email info@coastalrivers.org or go to coastalrivers.org.

