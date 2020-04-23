Irises Giveaway on April 25

A group of Waldoboro women will be handing out iris flowers on April 25 outside of Dow’s Furniture Gallery on 280 Atlantic Highway. Inspired by the beautiful white flowers while thinning one of the women’s garden, the ladies decided to share the beauty with local residents and have packaged bulbs into paper bags with a photo and care instructions for replanting.

The Waldoboro ladies hope that the flowers—which bloom twice annually and are named “immortality irises”—will be seen all around Lincoln County this spring and fall as a message of solidarity and hope. The ladies encourage those who are able, to donate to nonprofit groups that support Lincoln County families during this time of crisis.

Flowers will be available for pickup from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the ladies will be discernible by their masks and gloves.

