Island Institute Program at Bremen Library Submitted article December 13, 2022 at 9:21 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesIsland Institute Program at Bremen LibraryPWA Paddles to Witch Island, Duck Puddle PondBremen Library to Host Homeless ConversationInternet Safety Workshop at Bristol Area LibraryBremen Library to Host New Hope Midcoast Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!