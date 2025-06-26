It’s A Go For The Annual St. Philip’s Strawberry Festival

Things are heating up at St. Philip’s Church in Wiscasset as volunteers work on final plans for the 71st annual Strawberry Festival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 28. Everything from hand-crafted jewelry to one-of-a-kind wood turned bowls to silk screened gear to jams and jellies to handcrafted baskets can be found at tables around the grounds.

Please excuse the way the church looks as the church rectifies drainage issues. The weather has not been cooperative for finishing up construction on time.

While crafts are an important part of the St. Philip’s annual celebration, it is strawberries, and most particularly strawberry shortcake, that again will be the star of the popular annual event. Served in the church hall, shortcake lovers can choose locally made ice cream or real whipped cream to accompany the fresh strawberries and homemade biscuit.

A genuine family celebration harkening back to simpler times, St. Philip’s Strawberry Festival features everything from a bake sale to books to plants to a children’s area to an outdoor hot dog stand that seems to attract fairgoers at least once or twice during the day.

All the while, musicians Mat O’Donnell and Terry Heller will work their magic to build a happy ambiance.

The festival will also feature a silent auction and at noon in the hall, auctioneer Suzanne Rankin will wheedle funds from high bidders who could go home with scrumptious homemade pies provided by St. Philip’s bakers.

Not to be missed, the ever popular Bargain Basement will be open for shoppers’ delight.

There’s something for everyone at 12 Hodge St. in Wiscasset on Saturday, June 28.

For more information, go to stphilipswiscasset.org, call 882-7184 leaving a brief message and return phone number, or email stphilips@wiscasset.net.

