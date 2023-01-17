The Waldoboro Public Library is kicking off the new year by offering many new programs for all ages.

For children, weekly story hour will resume on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 10:30 a.m. There will be a special Yoga Storytime on Saturday, Jan. 21, from 9:30-10:15 a.m., and a new music and movement program, Kenshin Ranch Kids, on Thursday, Jan. 26, from 10:30-11:15 a.m.

The story hour and Yoga Storytime are for children ages 3-5 years old, and Kenshin Ranch Kids is for children ages 0-5 years. For children ages 6-12, Lego Club will be starting on Friday, Jan. 27, at 3:30 p.m., and will meet on alternate Fridays through the winter. Legos will be provided, but children may bring their own if they wish.

Space is limited for these programs, so registration is required. Please call the library at 832-4484 to register.

For adults, weekly Senior Scrabble will begin on Thursday, Jan. 26, at 2 p.m. Weekly Saturday Morning Chess will begin on Saturday, Jan. 14, at 9:30 a.m. All ages and levels are welcome. Games will be provided, though players are welcome to bring their own.

Zoom art classes for adults will be held on Saturdays, Jan. 14, Jan. 28, and Feb. 18. Participants will be given the supplies list and Zoom link(s) upon registering.

For more information, please call the library at 832-4484 or go to waldoborolibrary.org.

