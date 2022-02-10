The second annual Jeff Bradbury Memorial Ice Fishing Derby will be held on Saturday, Feb. 19. Tickets are available at Damariscotta Hardware, in Damariscotta, and at Louis Doe Home Center and Mail It 4U in Newcastle. Tickets will also be available the day of the derby from 8 to 9 a.m. at the state boat launch on Damariscotta Lake in Jefferson.

Tickets are $20, and each ticket is good for one fish entry. Proceeds will go to the Jeff Bradbury Memorial Scholarship fund.

At the first Bradbury memorial derby in 2021, $3,000 was raised for the scholarship fund. A $1,000 scholarship was awarded to a Lincoln Academy senior

Fish weigh-ins run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Winners and prizes will be announced at 3:30 p.m. both at the registration table and on Facebook Live.

The categories for prizes are largest overall fish;

largest trout/salmon; largest fish youth (under 12 years old); best ice fishing hat; and best mustache.

A few of the major prizes this year include a propane-powered ice auger, courtesy of Damariscotta Hardware; a Buddy Heater, courtesy of Louis Doe; and five Jack Traps, courtesy of Minnehata Fire Co. There are prizes for every category and multiple door prizes as well as a 50/50 drawing.

Hotdogs and hamburgers will be available throughout the day at the registration table and people are welcome to stop by for a bite to eat.

For more information, call Aaron Bradbury at 380-3548.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

