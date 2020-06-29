Jefferson Annual Chicken Barbecue

On Saturday, July 4, Jefferson Fire and Rescue will host its 42nd annual chicken barbeque at the fire station, located at 204 Waldoboro Road in Jefferson. The chicken dinner includes half a barbeque chicken, coleslaw, chips, a bread roll, and brownie. Due to the requirements established by the Maine CDC to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, no seating will be available at the fire station this year. All meals will be packaged to-go and served through a drive through system in the parking lot.

The barbeque will begin at noon and will continue until the meals are sold out. Last year, meals were sold out by 3 p.m.

The price per meal is not yet finalized because chicken prices are fluctuating. The funds raised through the annual barbeque are used to purchase firefighting and rescue equipment, helping to reduce the tax burden on residents.

