Jefferson Historical Society Open House

The Jefferson Historical Society is preparing for its annual open house on Sat., Aug. 7 from 10 a.m. to noon. The 2022 calendars showing people doing various jobs in Jefferson will be available for $10. Some other topics covered in the calendar will be Bonds Mill; Lakeview Orchards; Malcolm Peck’s Automotive, Marine and Plane business; the poultry industry; Fred Meserve’s Gulf gas station; Ice Harvesting in Jefferson and much more.

There will be exhibits of many documents, photos, maps, household items, tools and more used by earlier residents in Jefferson. The names of all the people who lived in town when Maine became a state in 1820 and some of the jobs they did will be a special focus.

In conjunction with the ‘Bicentennial plus 1’ celebration state-wide and the Lincoln County Pilgrimage week, the Old Jefferson Town House will be open Wed., Aug. 18 from 5-7 p.m. There will be other open houses in September.

The Old Jefferson Town House is located at the junction of Bunker Hill and Gardiner Roads, 7 Gardiner Road. For more information call 549-5258.

