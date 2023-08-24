Jefferson Historical Society Open House Aug. 30

The Jefferson Historical Society will host another open house at the old Jefferson town house from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 30. There are three floors of exhibits related to Jefferson’s history, plus the Bond family hearse and the original privy which had been attached to the building.

Parts of the old post office still to be reassembled, woodworking and building tools, sports equipment, many albums chock full of old photos of families, homes, businesses, organizations and activities, domestic appliances, maps, military uniforms and paraphernalia, school photos, photos of the 20-year adaptive restoration project of the treasured building, and so much more are throughout the building and give insights about Jefferson and its residents and how they lived.

Local history books, memorabilia, and the 2024 vintage photos calendar will be available for sale.

The last open house of the season will be held from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10. The building is located at 7 Gardiner Road.

For more information, call 549-5258.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

