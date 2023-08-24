Advanced Search
Jefferson Historical Society Open House Aug. 30

at

May Davidson captivates an audience talking about the old telephone switchboard in the basement of the old Jefferson town house, remembering her experiences working for the Nash Telephone Co. during a presentation. The switchboard and old telephones are on display at the historical society's open houses this summer. (Courtesy photo)

The Jefferson Historical Society will host another open house at the old Jefferson town house from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 30. There are three floors of exhibits related to Jefferson’s history, plus the Bond family hearse and the original privy which had been attached to the building.

Parts of the old post office still to be reassembled, woodworking and building tools, sports equipment, many albums chock full of old photos of families, homes, businesses, organizations and activities, domestic appliances, maps, military uniforms and paraphernalia, school photos, photos of the 20-year adaptive restoration project of the treasured building, and so much more are throughout the building and give insights about Jefferson and its residents and how they lived.

Local history books, memorabilia, and the 2024 vintage photos calendar will be available for sale.

The last open house of the season will be held from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10. The building is located at 7 Gardiner Road.

For more information, call 549-5258.

