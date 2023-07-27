Jefferson Historical Society Open House July 29

The Jefferson Historical Society will have its first open house for the season at the Old Jefferson town house from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 29.

There will be exhibits on all three floors of the treasured old building as well as the Hearse house and outhouse, which originally were attached to the building. Many photographs, documents, and items related to Jefferson history will be displayed.

There are albums of photographs of many of the older families, homes, and businesses. The 2024 edition of historical society’s vintage photos calendar, local history books, and other Jefferson memorabilia will be available.

Another popular feature of this open house is the homemade cookies sale.

Volunteers work throughout the year organizing and adding new items to the collection as they are received as well as entering the data on the museum software.

For more information, call 549-5258 or 549-5592.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

