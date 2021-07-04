Jody Holmes Bachelder to Speak on Samoset July 4, 2021 at 12:51 pm Old Bristol Historical SocietyYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLearn to Create a Bird-Friendly Garden at Midcoast ConservancyFriends of Colonial Pemaquid to Kick Off Lecture SeriesColonial Pemaquid 17th Century Encampment EventDr. Stephen Kress to Lead June Bird WalkSunday Lectures on Bristol History Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!