Juneteenth Celebration in Wiscasset June 17

An annual celebration of James Weldon Johnson and Juneteenth combined will be held in Wiscasset from 4-5:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 17.

This year’s program will be a short walk-and-talk beginning at the Wiscasset common at 4 p.m. by the James Weldon Johnson memorial bench.

The tour will make a second stop will at the ancient cemetery on Federal Street and conclude in the Nickels-Sortwell House’s garden for a picnic and a blessing at the site of James Weldon Johnson’s death.

Each of the three stops will involve some historical notes on the significance of Juneteenth, James Weldon Johnson, and local African American stories. Lincoln County Historical Association historian James Tanzer and Historic New England’s Peggy Konitzky will be among those sharing.

Refreshments provided, or participants can being bring their own. The celebration is free and open to the public.

