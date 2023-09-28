Karl’s Kids Annual Fundraiser Oct. 15

The Damariscotta-Newcastle Rotary Club’s fifth annual Karl’s Kids community fundraiser will be held Sunday, Oct. 15 from noon to 7 p.m. at Duck Puddle Campground in Nobleboro, rain or shine.

Karl’s Kids helps kids and teens in Lincoln County with financial needs who want to participate in sports or outdoor physical activities. Karl’s Kids helps with equipment needs and in many other ways that give kids and teens access to sports and physical activities.

The original Karl’s Kids event began at Sugarloaf Mountain in 2008 and the last event there was held in 2020. Karl’s Kids has helped many kids over the years and will continue this tradition by having the local event annually in Lincoln County.

There will be a cornhole tournament from noon to 3 p.m., followed by a delicious pork and chicken roast with sides and water provided from 3 p.m. until the food is gone. From 3-7 p.m. there will be live music with the North County Band.

Donations will be accepted. All money raised will help kids in Lincoln County. There will also be a 50/50 raffle.

To register for cornhole, download the Scoreholio app and search for Karl’s Kids. Registration fees will be collected at 11 a.m. prior to the cornhole tourney.

First prize winners will receive a custom Karl’s Kids cornhole set. Second prize will be a cornhole bag set. The cost to enter is $60 per team, payable at event.

Attendees are encouraged to enjoy the event and to consider making a donation to help kids in Lincoln County.

For more information, go to karlskids.org or dnmrotary.org.

