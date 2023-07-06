Kavanagh Mansion Talk July 12 July 6, 2023 at 1:22 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDr. Stephen Kress to Lead June Bird WalkEdbury Hatch RememberedGardner to Speak at Newcastle Historical Society June 7Potluck and Meet-and-Greet with Waldoboro Candidates May 13Twilight Tour of Nickels-Sortwell House Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!