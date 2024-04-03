Kay Tobler Liss Guest Of April Sounding Board

Novelist Kay Tobler Liss will be the featured author at The Sounding Board on Thursday, April 11 at Merry Barn Writers’ Retreat. Liss’ most recent work, “Coming Home,” was released in December 2023 to much praise.

In the month when international celebrations of Earth Day abound, Liss’ deep appreciation for nature is the perfect antidote.

“I believe there’s nothing more important at this time in our history than our relationship to the natural world,” Liss said. “I want to bring this urgent message to the world through my novels.”

A few spots remain for readers wishing to share their work and receive supportive feedback. Writers interested in reading at the April 11 event should submit a piece, of up to 750 words, to Kelsy Hartley at merrybarnwritersretreat@gmail.com by Monday, April 8.

For more information, go to merrybarn.com.

