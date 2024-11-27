Kick Off The Holiday Season With Santa At Lincoln Theater

Lincoln Theater, in partnership with the Damariscotta Region Chamber of Commerce and Information Bureau, is excited to welcome Santa Claus back to the Lincoln Theater on Saturday, Nov. 30 as part of this year’s Villages of Light event.

Bring the whole family at 11 a.m. to meet Santa, enjoy some free cocoa and cookies, and capture the magic of the season. Then, stay for a free screening of “The Christmas Chronicles 2” (PG), a Netflix original film, starting at noon.

In this heartwarming holiday adventure, Kate Pierce, now a cynical teenager, is reunited with Santa Claus to save Christmas from a mysterious troublemaker threatening to cancel it forever. The film has a runtime of 1 hour and 44 minutes and is generously sponsored by The Carpenter’s Boat Shop.

Lincoln Theater will bring more family favorites for all to enjoy with a whole weekend of holiday classics.

The weekend kicks off with the hilarious “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” on Friday, Dec. 20 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. On Saturday, Dec. 21 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., experience the timeless magic of “It’s a Wonderful Life,” a poignant story of hope, family, and second chances. Wrap up the weekend with the enchanting “The Polar Express” on Sunday, Dec. 22 at 2 p.m., an inspiring adventure that reminds us of the wonder of believing.

Tickets are available in advance through the Lincoln Theater box office at lincolntheater.org or at the door beginning 30 minutes before showtime.

Lincoln Theater is located at 2 Theater St. in the heart of downtown Damariscotta. For more information, email info@lincolntheater.org or call 563-3424.

