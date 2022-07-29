St. Giles Church’s mascot, Giles the toy mouse, has been busily working with parishioners to prepare a fun day for kids at the church’s annual fair on Saturday, July 30. The hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The address is 72 Gardiner Road, Jefferson.

A highlight of the kids’ activities will be a hobby horse showjumping competition — a timed event to take place at 11 a.m. Kids can bring their own hobby horse (stick horse) or use a horse provided by fair organizers.

In addition, there will be a model toy horse showmanship event. Before the fair, kids can dress up their favorite model horse, and then bring it to the fair to be judged, and perhaps win a prize.

There will be seven children’s activity booths — a ring toss, sand art, a corn hole, obstacle course, clown beanbag toss, rubber ducky plucky, and gone fishin.’ All the kids’ activities are free thanks to a sponsorship from Berry and Burbank law firm.

For adults, there will be a raffle that includes wonderful donations and gift certificates from local businesses and restaurants.

There will also be a silent auction of four items: an exquisite handmade quilt, professional kneepads, an Australian horse saddle, and firewood.

For the first time at the fair, payment for items purchased can be made by credit or debit card as well as by cash or check.

As usual, St. Giles parishioners will have their traditional pie sale, a country cupboard booth offering jams, jellies, and vegetables, and a garden nook that will offer potted perennials for fall planting, herbs, house plants, and geraniums for wintering over, and gardening equipment and garden accessories.

In addition, numerous vendors will be selling a wide variety of handmade crafts including pottery, paintings, soaps, and perfumes.

The majority of the fair activities will be outside on the church’s spacious grounds under the tall pine trees. A local food truck will provide lunch and snacks for hungry fair-goers.

The money raised will help fund St. Giles and its outreach activities, including continued support for the Jefferson Area Community Food Pantry.

