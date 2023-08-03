Kids Dig Colonial Pemaquid

Come one, come all to become a history detective and experience archaeology first hand at the Colonial Pemaquid Historic Site. Drop in between 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5.

Just outside Fort William Henry, each participant will unearth and assemble mysterious artifacts, then determine their use and history while learning the skills of an archaeologist.

Participants will also receive a junior archaeologist certificate and a photograph of their completed find. The program is free and designed for youth ages 5-14 years old, but all ages are welcome.

The event will be led by Neill De Paoli, historic site manager, historian, and archaeologist.

The rain date is Sunday, Aug. 6.

For more information: call 677-2423 or go to maine.gov/colonialpemaquid. The Colonial Pemaquid Historic Site is located at 28 Colonial Pemaquid Drive, New Harbor.

