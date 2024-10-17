LA Students to Host Cornhole Tournament for Maine Veterans

On Saturday, Nov. 2, Lincoln Academy’s edLab alternative education program will host their second-annual cornhole tournament to benefit Boothbay V.E.T.S., an organization that works to build emergency temporary shelters for homeless veterans in Maine.

EdLab students are currently building custom cornhole boards using the CNC machine in Lincoln Academy’s ATEC wood shop. They raised money to purchase the wood and other materials by selling coffee and doughnuts at Lincoln Academy during the school day and during Pumpkinfest.

“Everyone loves donuts, and recently I inherited a donut-making machine that was my grandfather’s,” said edLab Director Jody Matta. “I thought making donuts and selling them would be a great way to raise money to pay for the corn hole board wood and supplies as well as a great learning opportunity for our students.”

The group is offering the opportunity to order cornhole sets in advance for those who might like a more customized set. Once the boards are constructed, they will be used for the tournament. After the tournament, the sets will go to their new owners. Sets not purchased ahead of time will be auctioned off on the day of the tournament.

In 2023 the edLab program raised $1,200 dollars to support Boothbay V.E.T.S. This year their goal is $2,000.

The tournament takes place on Saturday, Nov. 2 at Lincoln Academy’s Clark Field, located behind the Nelson Bailey gymnasium, at 81 Academy Hill Road in Newcastle. Participants can register for the tournament as individuals ($10) or teams of two ($20). Winners will take home the board set of their choice.

To register, go to bit.ly/485BPYI or email mattaj@lincolnacademy.org.

