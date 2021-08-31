Labor Day Picnic on Westport Island

Labor Day marks the traditional end of summer fun and vacations, while at the same time celebrating the contributions of workers in building and sustaining America.

Westport Island will once again host a Labor Day celebration at the town office from 1-3 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 6. The event will take place outside and follow the current U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance for COVID-19 precautions, so all can enjoy some community time together.

There will be grilled hot dogs for all with condiments, as well as water and lemonade. Due to continued concerns with COVID-19, there will not be a traditional potluck with dishes shared. Folks are encouraged to bring whatever else they’d like to have to complete their own picnic.

There will be lawn games, music, and, as always, a trivia contest.

All are welcome. The event will end in plenty of time for those wishing to also attend the Bands for Books fundraiser for the Wiscasset Public Library.

For more information, email westportislanddems@gmail.com or call Jeff Tarbox at 882-6411.

