Land Trust to Host Birding Walk for Kids

A young birding enthusiast looks for feathered friends. (Photo courtesy Kennebec Estuary Land Trust)

The Kennebec Estuary Land Trust invites families with children ages 5-12 to join Penny Jessop for a morning of birding at Bonyun Preserve at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 15.

During the walk, participants will investigate the feathered friends of Westport Island, including those that live in the forest, soar through the sky, and feed along the shore. Binoculars and field guides will be made available, but attendees are encouraged to bring their own.

Jessop, Maine master naturalist volunteer, is a retired school teacher rewired as a nature educator. Her experience serving as a nature guide at Thorncrag Sanctuary in Lewiston equips her with vast birding expertise to lead the exploration.

This event is free and open to public thanks to the generosity of The Merrymeeting Bay Trust.

Registration is required by May 14 due to the limited class size. To sign up, call 442-8400 or go to kennebecestuary.org/upcoming-events. Participants must wear a mask and remain 6 feet apart during the duration of the outdoor program.

