Laughs for Ian Comedy Event July 25

On Friday, July 25 at 7:30 p.m. the Midcoast Maine community will gather at Lincoln Academy for Laughs for Ian, a special evening of comedy and connection to support 13-year-old Ian Michaud, a local boy courageously facing cancer for the second time.

Diagnosed with osteosarcoma, Ian has undergone two amputations, a bone salvage surgery, and multiple rounds of chemotherapy. Through it all, he remains a quiet but creative force, finding solace in books, drawing, Lego bricks, cribbage, and gaming with friends.

Laughs for Ian features nationally touring comedian Jimmy Cash, known for turning real-life challenges into heartwarming hilarity.

All proceeds from this fundraiser will go directly to Ian’s family to help ease the financial burdens of medical care, travel, lodging, home adaptations, and lost income.

“This night is about more than raising money,” said Jenn Caron, event organizer. “It’s about showing Ian and his family that they are not alone. That their community is here for them — with open hearts and a good sense of humor.”

The event is currently seeking local sponsors to underwrite costs so that every dollar raised goes directly to Ian’s family. Those interested in sponsorship or donation opportunities should call Caron at 380-5181.

Tickets are available now at eventbrite.com by searching for “Laughs for Ian.” The cost is $65 per ticket. This special evening will take place at Lincoln Academy, at 81 Academy Hill Road in Newcastle.

