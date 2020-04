This week on Talk’n Town Talk, LCTV’s Larry Sidelinger sits down with Waldoboro town manager Julie Keizer, shellfish buyer Abden Simmons, and shellfish harvester Glen Melvin, to discuss what the clam industry means to Waldoboro, and how the industry is surviving COVID-19. Talk’n Town Talk is on every Saturday night on Channel 1301 and online at LCTV.org video on demand.

