Lecture Tells the Tales of Black Sailors of Lincoln County March 7, 2024 at 9:52 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesInvasive-Plant Work Day at Dodge PointLearn to Create a Bird-Friendly Garden at Midcoast ConservancyMidcoast Conservancy to Host State of the Sheepscot Oct. 5Water Quality in Sheepscot and Dyer WatershedsPWA Kayak Trip During Great Maine Outdoor Week Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!