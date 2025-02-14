Lincoln County Historical Association Offers Heritage Craft Workshops

During the month of March, Lincoln County Historical Association’s education outreach program will offer a series of heritage craft workshops. The workshops will be held from 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Sundays, March 2, 16, and 30.

Each event will feature stenciling on canvas, basketry, hand brooms, and foil art. The program is generously supported by a grant from the Margaret E. Burnham Charitable Trust.

The March 2 workshop features brooms and foil art. Small brooms are handy to have in hand, and it is an added plus when they add to the home’s interior decor. Kathy Horton has studied the use of broom corn in the American colonies, from the theories of who brought in the first seeds, to the time when broom corn brooms (the common broom of today) began to catch on as a necessary household item. She will teach participants how to make a wing-shaped broom using broom corn.

During the second part of this workshop Louise Miller will introduce participants to foil art, also referred to as tinsel art. This art skill is similar to reverse painting on glass but is not as exacting. One does not have to excel at drawing to enjoy designing a simple picture which is then enhanced with foil.

The March 16 workshop features baskets. Baskets of all types are well-loved possessions. Accomplished basket maker Allison Brown will share her knowledge of basket technique. She will lead participants in the creation of a useful 5-inch square basket from the preparation of materials through the completion of the basket, with suggestions about color and accent details.

A workshop on stenciling or painting on canvas will be held on March 30. This was a popular technique used to produce floor coverings in the early American colonies and well into the 19th century. Painted floor cloths were often more affordable than woven tapestry or knotted (oriental) rugs. It is known that both George Washington and Thomas Jefferson had painted floor cloths in their homes.

In this workshop, Rebecca Manthey will teach the technique using placemat-size pieces of canvas. Stencils, paints, and other materials will be provided.

The cost of each workshop is $35. All materials will be provided. Preregistration is required as space is limited. For more information or to register, email lchamaine1954@gmail.com or call 882-6817.

The March 2 workshop will be held in the Fellowship Room on the lower level of the Second Congregational Church, 51 Main Street, Newcastle. In the event of a snowstorm, the workshop will be rescheduled and all participants will be notified. Locations for the subsequent workshops to be announced. Participants are welcome to bring a snack. Coffee and tea will be provided.

Lincoln County Historical Association is a nonprofit organization that provides stewardship for the 1754 Chapman-Hall House in Damariscotta, the 1761 Pownalborough Court House in Dresden, and the 1811 Old Jail and Museum in Wiscasset. For more information, go to lincolncountyhistory.org, or the Facebbok page for Lincoln County Historical Association (Maine).

