Lincoln County Historical Association Opens Season With Public Events

The Lincoln County Historical Association is kicking off its season with a range of engaging events that invite the public to experience history in different ways. Highlights include a Memorial Day ceremony, a visit from historical archaeologist Tim Dinsmore, new hands-on experiences at the Old Jail, and community day offering free admission to three historic sites on Sunday, June 1.

Seasonal programming begins at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 26 with a Memorial Day observance at the 1761 Pownalborough Court House in Dresden, where visitors can join historical reenactors in honoring nine veterans of three different wars buried in the Old Court House Cemetery. The event will include flower placements on graves, a brief prayer, and a ceremonial flag-raising, followed by guided tours of the historic court house.

On Saturday, May 31, Dinsmore will be at the Chapman-Hall House in Damariscotta from 12:30-4 p.m. to talk with visitors about his archaeological work at the site. This informal opportunity gives guests the chance to learn about the goals and findings of the excavation, and ask questions about historical archaeology.

Sunday, June 1 marks the historical association’s annual community day, with free admission to all three historic sites: Pownalborough Court House in Dresden, Chapman-Hall House in Damariscotta, and the Lincoln County Museum and Old Jail in Wiscasset.

At the Old Jail Museum, families can engage in new hands-on activities that bring 19th-century daily life to life for younger visitors. Children will explore what it was like for the jailer’s family in the early 1800s, making for an interactive and educational experience.

Seasonal hours begin after these special events, and all sites will be open during weekends through the summer. Pownalborough Court House will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays through Indigenous Peoples Day. Chapman-Hall House will be open from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 12, and the Old Jail Museum will be open from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays through Sept. 28.

For more details, including event information and seasonal programming, go to lincolncountyhistory.org or follow Lincoln County Historical Association (Maine) and Pownalborough Court House Museum on Facebook or on Instagram at @historicallincolncounty.

