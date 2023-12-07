Lincoln County Publishing to Host Business After Hours Dec. 13

Lincoln County Publishing Co., which publishes The Lincoln County News, is delighted to host the Damariscotta Region Chamber of Commerce and Information Bureau for Business After Hours from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 13.

Family-owned Lincoln County Publishing, a full-service print shop that specializes in small custom jobs, is capable of handling all printing needs. As all printing is completed on site, Lincoln County Publishing Co. ensures high-quality products and fast service at competitive rates.

Lincoln County Publishing is located at 116 Mills Road in Newcastle.

Business After Hours is open to all members of the Damariscotta Region Chamber of Commerce and Information Bureau. It’s a wonderful opportunity to enjoy time networking with other members of the business community while enjoying delicious food and meaningful conversations. It’s also a good opportunity for anyone owning a business and thinking about joining the chamber to experience a Business After Hours.

