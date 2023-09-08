Lincoln County Teacher of the Year at Waldoboro Library Sept. 13

Edith Berger, sixth grade writing and social studies teacher at Miller School in Waldoboro and finalist for Maine Teacher of the Year, will speak at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 13 at Waldoboro Public Library.

Berger, published author of poetry and essays, is passionate about using mentoring to help other teachers integrate civics into their classrooms. Through direct teaching and embedding traits of good citizenship, she believes children will grow up to respect the rights and beliefs of others and contribute to a healthy civil society.

Her presentation will focus on the importance of teaching civics early in elementary school. There will be an opportunity to ask questions.

Before the presentation, Friends of the Waldoboro Public Library members are invited to a pizza supper starting at 5:30 p.m., followed by a brief annual meeting at 6:30.

To sign up for the dinner, email folwaldoboro@gmail.com. New members are welcome.

The library is located at 958 Main St. in Waldoboro.

