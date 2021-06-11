Lions and Rotary Golf Tournament July 31

The Damariscotta-Newcastle Lions Club and Damariscotta-Newcastle Rotary Club will host the clubs’ 24th annual golf tournament on Saturday, July 31 at the Wawenock Golf Club. The volunteers will begin greeting golfers at 7 a.m. with tee off slated for 8 a.m.

With the outstanding support from the area’s leading businesses, this tournament has become one of the major fundraising efforts for both clubs in meeting the continued needs of the community. After skipping last year due to COVID-19 virus, participants are anxious to get back to work raising funds to support the community.

Sixteen teams will compete for bragging rights and donated prizes, like the chance to win a car with a hole-in-one. Good friends, good food, and great golf make this annual event a great time.

The clubs would like to thank all of the participants and volunteers for their contributions and support of this annual golf tournament and for making it such a long-term success.

