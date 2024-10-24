Lions Club Helps Local Animals

The Damariscotta-Newcastle Lions Club is working to help Midcoast Humane in Edgecomb care for cats and dogs by providing supplies.

Donations are needed. Any canned food, toys, or bedding would be most appreciated. Lions will be filling up a pickup truck with the supplies between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2 at the Alna Anchor Lodge No. 43, at 529 Main St. in Damariscotta. Any and all donations are welcome.

Lions Club International is the largest nonprofit service organization in the world with over 49,000 local clubs in more than 200 countries and over 1.4 million members dedicated to helping wherever there is a need.

All Lions Club members are volunteers.

