Lobster Roll Fundraiser for SBS Students Aug. 3

The South Bristol School’s eighth grade class will host the second annual lobster roll sale during the South Bristol Union Church furniture sale on Saturday, Aug. 3.

There will be a huge tent sale and plenty of amazing crafters from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lobster rolls will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cold drinks, chips, and hot dogs will also be available.

Money raised will support the eighth grade class trip to Washington, D.C. This event has been made possible with the amazing and generous support of Kneaded Provisions and the South Bristol Fisherman’s Co-op.

