Lobster Takeout at Church

Following the success of the recent takeout turkey supper, the People’s United Methodist Church in Union will be offering a takeout lobster roll supper on Friday, July 17. The menu will consist of a lobster roll prepared with fresh Maine lobster, potato chips, a pickle, and for dessert, the official “State of Maine Treat”—a homemade Whoopie Pie. The meal will be prepared by a limited number of masked and gloved cooks in the church kitchen under clean and sanitary conditions.

Tickets are $20 per meal and must be purchased in advance by calling Joyce Grotton at 785-2651. The deadline to order lobster roll dinners is Wednesday, July 8. Meals can be picked up at the improvised drive-through at the church on July 17 between 5 and 6 p.m. Signs and volunteers will be at the church to direct the flow of traffic. The church is located at 21 Depot Street in Union.

Additional takeout meals are planned for August through October.

August: pulled pork sandwich, cole slaw, chips and blueberry pie

September: baked beans, corn bread, cole slaw, and a brownie

October: beef stew, biscuit, and cake

