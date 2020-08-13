Local Realtors to Host Yard Sale for Nonprofits

The Lincoln County Council of Realtors will host a yard sale at Pine Grove Plaza, 767 Main St., Damariscotta, to benefit local nonprofits the morning of Saturday, Aug. 15. The yard sale will run from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Proceeds from the sale will benefit the Community Housing Improvement Project, Rebuilding Together, and Stepping Stone Housing Inc.

“This is something we did back about 20 years ago and it went well then, so we decided to bring it back,” said Wayne Farrin, president of the Lincoln County Council of Realtors.

The sale will include a variety of household items donated by local Realtors. Masks are required and will be provided as needed.

For more information, call or text Farrin at 592-9057 or Karen Farnsworth at 380-5932.

