Main Street Grocery to Host Halloween Event

Main Street Grocery, at 5 Coastal Marketplace in Damariscotta, will host a free drive-thru Halloween event on Oct. 31.

The decision to hold the event stemmed from the cancellation of the annual Damariscotta trunk-or-treat at Great Salt Bay Community School, Main Street Grocery owner Jane Oliver-Gravel said.

“I thought it was important for the kids to have something to look forward to, so we decided to do this,” Oliver-Gravel said.

The event will take place in the parking lot in front of Main Street Grocery. Businesses and organizations will park in the spots in the front parking lot and maintain physical distance. Cars will then drive through the lot, using the regular entrance, and participants will deposit candy and other goodies into the car.

“Everyone handing out things will be masked, and we’re asking everyone to stay in their cars,” Oliver-Gravel said. “We’re going to try and get as many cars through as we can, and we want everyone to be safe.”

The event will be held from 4-6 p.m. The store will still be open during that time, and customers should use the side door.

For more information, call Main Street Grocery at 563-3507.

