Maine Open Farm Day Pivots to Virtual Format For 2020 Event

Maine Open Farm Day organizers encourage the public to visit farms online beginning Sunday, July 26, to support Maine agriculture this summer.

“Our interactions with agriculture will be different this summer than in years past, especially as many cherished fairs and outdoor events have canceled or postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Amanda Beal, commissioner of the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry. “However, because farmers are very skilled at problem-solving and adapting to changes, many farms across Maine are more accessible than ever this growing season.”

The 31st annual Open Farm Day is one way to connect with area farmers. It will be presented as an online event at bit.ly/2WjVgJv and begins the fourth week in July.

Using the platform, farmers will share behind the scenes glimpses of their operations and the work that goes into growing and producing farm products.

Open Farm Day organizers offer tips to help support Maine farms and different ways to increase awareness of Maine agriculture this summer:

-Visit farm websites—subscribe to farm blogs, newsletters, and podcasts

-Follow Maine farms on social media, offer personal testimonials, and share posts with friends.

-Help keep farms and retail areas healthy — stay home if sick

-Bring a cooler and ice to retain food quality

-Travel safe—planting and harvest season means peak road usage by farmers and the public.

-Ask farmers how to enjoy their farm products year-round

With regard to supporting agricultural businesses that are open to the public, including farm stands, stores, markets, as well as “U-pick” or “pick your own,” Mainers are advised to:

-Call ahead

-Maintain physical distance, wear a face covering

-Use good hygiene before and after visiting

-Keep pets at home

-Follow instructions and signage

-Be prepared for pre-scheduled visits, curbside pickup, and drive by or drive-through services

-Know that on-site access may be limited due to business logistics; each farm is different

Supporting farms not typically open to the public:

-Ask farmers which consumer brands use their crops or raw materials.

-Ask farmers where one can buy their products.

-Seek brands that use or source raw materials or ingredients Maine.

-Enjoy agriculture’s working landscapes from a distance as while taking the scenic routes.

Some of the local farms participating in this program are listed below. More listings, by county, are available online at bit.ly/2On53dv.

Beau Chemin Preservation Farm, Waldoboro

yupik@midcoast.com

207-691-8164

BeauCheminPreservationFarm.com

Briggs Farm, Somerville

oconnell.alicia@gmail.com

207-832-1230

briggsfarmmaine.com

facebook.com/briggsfarmmaine

Cape Newagen Alpaca Farm, Southport

capenewagenalpacas@gmail.com

207-633-0416

capenewagenfarm.com

facebook.com/capenewagenfarm

East Forty Farm and Dairy, Waldoboro

Info@eastfortyfarm.com

207-230-4318

Eastfortyfarm.com

facebook.com/eastfortyfarm

Morris Farm, Wiscasset

morrisfarmstore@gmail.com

207-882-4080

morrisfarm.org

facebook.com/TheMorrisFarm

Odd Alewives Farm Brewery, Waldoboro

info@oddalewives.com

207-790-8406

oddalewives.com

facebook.com/oddalewives

Sealyon Farm, Alna

mlyons@sealyonfarm.com

443-924-0352

sealyonfarm.com

facebook.com/sealyonfarm

TLC Fiber farm and Alpaca Rescue, Waldoboro

revvkev@gmail.com

443-465-8106

TLCFiberfarm.com

facebook.com/tlcfiberfarm

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

